Why Are U.S. Firms Buying Up All The Farmland In Ukraine?



The Jimmy Dore Show

One of the results of the Ukraine War has been the increased global recognition of the important role played by Ukrainian grain in feeding large swaths of the international population. Now it turns out that a number of international firms, including notorious financial institutions like Blackrock and Vanguard, have been snapping up Ukrainian farmland. Guest host Craig "Pasta" Jardula and journalist Don DeBar discuss how these firms' dumping of cheap Ukrainian wheat on the Polish market has undermined Poland's support for the war.