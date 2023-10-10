BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Why Are U.S. Firms Buying Up All The Farmland In Ukraine?
What is happening
96 views • 10/10/2023

The Jimmy Dore Show
 Oct 9, 2023 #TheJimmyDoreShow
One of the results of the Ukraine War has been the increased global recognition of the important role played by Ukrainian grain in feeding large swaths of the international population. Now it turns out that a number of international firms, including notorious financial institutions like Blackrock and Vanguard, have been snapping up Ukrainian farmland. Guest host Craig “Pasta” Jardula and journalist Don DeBar discuss how these firms’ dumping of cheap Ukrainian wheat on the Polish market has undermined Poland’s support for the war. Follow Craig “Pasta” Jardula on Twitter: https://twitter.com/yopasta The Convo Couch’s YouTube channel:    / theconvocouch   Kurt Metzger on Twitter: https://twitter.com/kurtmetzger Kurt’s website: http://www.KurtMetzgerComedy.com Become a Premium Member: https://www.jimmydore.com/premium-mem... Go to a Live Show: https://www.jimmydore.com/tour Subscribe to Our Newsletter: https://mailchi.mp/jimmydorecomedy/yt... LIVESTREAM & LIVE SHOW ANNOUNCEMENTS: Email: https://mailchi.mp/jimmydorecomedy/yt... Twitter: https://twitter.com/jimmy_dore Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JimmyDoreShow Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thejimmydor... WATCH / LISTEN FREE: Videos: https://www.jimmydore.com Podcasts: https://www.jimmydore.com (Also available on iTunes, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or your favorite podcast player.) ACCESS TO FULL REPLAYABLE LIVESTREAMS: Become a Premium Member: https://www.jimmydore.com/premium-mem... SUPPORT THE JIMMY DORE SHOW: Make a Donation: https://www.jimmydore.com/ Buy Official Merch (Tees, Sweatshirts, Hats, Bags): https://the-jimmy-dore-show.creator-s... DOWNLOAD OUR MOBILE APP: App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/jimmy-d... Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/de... Jimmy Dore on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Jimmy_Dore Stef Zamorano on Twitter: https://twitter.com/miserablelib About The Jimmy Dore Show: #TheJimmyDoreShow is a hilarious and irreverent take on news, politics and culture featuring Jimmy Dore, a professional stand up comedian, author and podcaster. The show is also broadcast on Pacifica Radio Network stations throughout the country.
russiausukrainepolandvanguardfarmlandgrainblackrockthe jimmy dore showfirms buying up
