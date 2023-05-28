What Does The Velocity of Money Have To Do With High Inflation?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The Ron Paul Liberty Report
Enjoyed this video? Join my Locals community for exclusive content at ronpaul.locals.com!
All individuals, based on their own circumstances, decide whether to save, invest, or spend their money. What each person expects to happen in the future plays an important part of the decision. This is the prime reason why trying to treat the economy as a mechanical process is fundamentally wrong. Central planners, and their use of "tools" and "models" to manipulate money always ends up in failure. Life is far too complex, and their "models" can never account for all of variables involved in each individual decision. We need sound money and free markets; not The Fed.