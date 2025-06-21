BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Broken Promises And Heroes with Lyubim Kogan - ep 88
2 months ago

Today my guest today is a five-time immigrant who graduated from NYU with finance and accounting degrees — while qualifying for the Olympic Games. Led a Registered Investment Advisory firm through the 2009 crisis. Every client made it through without a single net loss. Co-authored a bestseller with Steve Forbes. Spoke at the UN with my mentor Brian Tracy. Then in 2015, returned to Ukraine to rebuild in a country that collapsed after russia annexed Crimea. Founded Wings4Heroes.org, a mission where wounded veterans feel cared for and supported in reclaiming joy, dignity, and strength after unthinkable loss. It’s a place where amputees fly — literally. But this isn’t about loss. It’s about keeping the promise. This is about going MIA for 10 years and coming back with something bigger than any and all of us.

We talk about how our society makes and breaks promises — how divided we’ve become, and how isolated so many people feel. In a world like that, having a mission or working for a cause isn’t just noble, it’s necessary. It’s how we stay grounded, how we find meaning, and how we protect our own happiness. 

Links, Show Notes at https://libertynow.com/

veteransworldpeacepedalforpeacewings4heroes
