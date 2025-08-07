Unraveled Realities: Standoffs, History, & Tensions w/ Joe Oltmann & Larry Johnson | 8.6.25 - RERUN

The August 6, 2025, episode of Untamed hosted by Joe Oltmann, delivers a raw, unfiltered dive into America’s political and social fault lines, featuring the Texas Democrats’ quorum-breaking flight to block a Trump-backed redistricting map, the controversial reinstallation of the Albert Pike Confederate statue in D.C., and trending stories like the Fort Stewart shooting and Trump’s 25% tariff on India. With former CIA officer Larry C. Johnson, he explores his critiques of U.S. intelligence systems and geopolitical risks, drawing on his Sonar21.com analyses and non-mainstream media presence.





