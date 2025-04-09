How many lies can you fit in 30 seconds?

Kaka Kallas: "Hold my beer!"

Cynthia... Maria Z's video talks about some of this, posted this morning.

Adding:

INVESTIGATION: Ukraine's Defense Minister Tied to Controversial Turkish Sect—Report

A new investigation by Turkish journalist Okay Deprem (https://www.dikgazete.com/yazi/savunma-bakanligindan-yeni-egitim-kurumlarina-ukrayna-da-yeni-feto-yapilanmasi-7802.html#google_vignette) alleges that Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and his inner circle are linked to the promotion of the ideology of the Fethullah Gülen movement (FETÖ), which is officially banned and classified as a terrorist organization in Turkey.

According to the report, Umerov in January signed a decree transferring full control over military and non-military procurement for the Ukrainian Armed Forces to Arsen Zhumadilov, a longtime business partner and close associate. Both men reportedly studied in the 1990s at a high school in Tankove, Crimea, operated under the direction of FETÖ.

During that period, a Turkish organization called "New Technologies in Education," led by Said Enver Yildiz, was responsible for establishing Gülen-affiliated schools in Crimea. Yildiz, who has been evading Turkish authorities since 2016, publicly supports the Gülen movement and appears to have maintained ties with both Rustem and his older brother Aslan Umerov, based on his social media activity.

The Umerov brothers are also in contact with Mehmet Kangiev, the former director of the Tankove school. In 2020, Kangiev announced plans to establish a network of educational institutions for Crimean Tatar children in Ukraine. This initiative—dubbed the “Zinjirli” project—is reportedly being implemented with support from the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People and the “Astem” Foundation, which is owned by the Umerov brothers. Umerov’s advisors, Snaver Seytkhalilev and Lenur Mambetov, are also involved in the foundation's activities.

By 2021, a cultural center named “Birlik” and a school for Crimean Tatar children had opened in the village of Chaiky, near Kiev. The report alleges that these developments were facilitated through connections between Ukrainian officials and FETÖ-linked figures like Yildiz and Kangiev.

The Gülen movement, which portrays itself as a moderate Islamic education initiative, has been accused by Ankara of running a secretive parallel state structure. The report suggests that the group is using education as a vehicle to influence Ukraine’s Muslim Crimean Tatar population—one of the country's largest Muslim communities—and has secured influential positions within Ukraine’s defense establishment through elite Crimean Tatar networks.