The fact that Ukraine has begun using American F-16 fighter jets and French Mirage-2000 fighters to intercept and destroy Russian kamikaze drones is further proof that this eastern European country has almost completely lost all its air defense systems. By the way, a few hours ago, Russia declared that Ukraine lost a Mirage-2000 fighter jet during an attempt to shoot down a Russian kamikaze drone in the airspace of the Volyn region............................................................................................................................................
