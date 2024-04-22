BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Former Wall Street Investment Manager Details Dismal Economic Landscape - David Stockman
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
395 followers
44 views • 04/22/2024

Inflation has risen exponentially over the past several years - but is it a sudden occurrence, or is it the result of years of government mismanagement? David Stockman is an experienced equity investor, author, congressman, and member of the Reagan White House who is very knowledgeable about inflation and its effects. He discusses why inflation has been “lurking below the surface for a long time” and how the Federal Reserve is the most powerful entity in the nation, with the power to control the economy and, therefore, the world. He also breaks down what the “inflection point” of former Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan’s approach to assuaging an economic meltdown during his time in office.



TAKEAWAYS


You can’t have money growing at nine times the rate at which the economy is growing


Biden is simply the final stage of the symptom of rampant inflation that is rooted in the Federal Reserve


The job of the central banking system was originally to keep the value of money constant, steady, and stable


You do not need inflation to maintain prosperity in the American economy



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Download the CCM App: https://bit.ly/3VC4D2X

The Great Money Bubble book: https://amzn.to/4aZ9IdM

Trump’s War on Capitalism book: https://amzn.to/3W070Aw


🔗 CONNECT WITH DAVID STOCKMAN

Website: https://www.davidstockmanscontracorner.com/

X: https://twitter.com/DA_Stockman


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Jase Medical (get a discount with code TINA): https://bit.ly/JaseCCM

Patriot Mobile (use code TINA for free activation): https://www.patriotmobile.com/ccmom/

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/

Ascent Nutrition: https://goascentnutrition.com/tina


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
white houseeconomyfederal reservewall streetgoldsilvercongressmanfinanceinflationreaganinvestingbull marketdavid stockmantina griffincounter culture mom show
