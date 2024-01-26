Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Senior Border Patrol official: We stand tall with Texas and have "no plans" to take down razor wire
channel image
GalacticStorm
2195 Subscribers
Shop now
116 views
Published a month ago

JUST IN: Senior Border Patrol official says they stand tall with Texas and have "no plans" to take down razor wire from the southern border. 

 

America stands with Texas. 

 

According to Fox News, a Border Patrol official told them that their relationship with Texas "remains strong."


"The relationship between Border Patrol, Texas DPS, & TMD remains strong... Bottom line: Border Patrol has no plans to remove infrastructure (c-wire) placed by Texas along the border. Our posture remains the same," Griff Jenkins reported.


The Border Patrol Union also chimed in.


"Rank-and-file BP agents appreciate and respect what TX has been doing to defend their state in the midst of this catastrophe that the Biden Admin has unleashed on America."


The development comes after Biden reportedly threatened Texas, giving them until today to allow border agents into Shelby Park 

Keywords
human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket