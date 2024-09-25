If I stop paying federal income taxes, who will fund our government? (Full)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Have you ever wondered what might happen if everyone stopped paying federal income and payroll taxes? Who would fund our roads, police, firemen, courts, military, and schools?
In this week’s Freedom Hour, Peymon will explore the reality of who truly finances the government services that we expect and rely on. He’ll also explain how the American people will live quite safe and well without you voluntarily paying income and payroll taxes.