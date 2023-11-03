BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Gallery of Retired Losers - Thank a Vet General for NOTHING
Real Free News
Real Free News
85 views • 11/03/2023

Veterans Day is in November and it’s time to Thank a Vet Genie for NOTHING! Here is all the living Vet Genies and Adminies who got to retire after dishonorably playing a clueless stooge and creating unnecessary casualties for American’s serving in meaningless and manufactured occupations for the last 70 years. These losers lost every war where they invaded foreign land and did nothing to protect America’s own land from invasion so this Veteran’s Day Thank a Vet Genie for NOTHING! https://open.substack.com/pub/realfreenews/p/thank-a-vet-general-and-admiral-for?r=1ekiak&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web #veteran #veteransday #general #admiral #genie #adminie #retired #loser #stooge #clown #fraud #coward #traitor #usmilitary #military #usarmy #usmc #usnavy #marines #army #veterans #usa #navy #militarylife #usairforce #usmarines #airforce #veteran #usaf #america #armedforces #coastguard #marinecorps #specialforces #soldier #militarywife #militarylove #navyseals #armystrong #marine #militaryspouse #goarmy #freedom #markmilley

current eventsnewsheadlines
