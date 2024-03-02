Live Special 2024 -04- A Special Kind of UFO & Paranormal Show -Come join & Tell us your experiences

)note this was edited to remove some of the beginning

Topics with Chapters (TimeStamps)

(0) complete after the show! its Live unscripted!





(rough time locations)

[00:00:00] (1) Gen Chat and wait for people to join the live show

[00:01:00] (1b) Coming Up! Multistreaming UFO and Paranormal

No Drama Kind of Show - lets get to the BASICs again & Openlines!

[00:02:00] (1c) dot dot dot - Paul checks the streams and bits

are working ok before continuing.

[00:02:10] (1d) Mic wasnt working.. Mute on headset was pressed somehow

[00:16:00] (1e) Audio Finally Fixed (will edit for podcast so

need to adjust times when do rest of chapters)

[00:27:06] (2) Main Topic Begins - Covering UFO Cowboys, Alien Contactees, Bigfoots..

and more!!

[00:47:00] (3) 8D spaces what are they talking about?

[00:56:00] (4) Bigfoot episodes and topic

[01:00:00] (5) Speed of light is it really the max speed in

the universe and how could it change aliens travelling

vast space if its wrong? Mike King comes on voice!

[01:49:00] (6) Jaspers Bigfoot video request

[01:56:00] (7) Sandman (bigfoot) in the Desert - into the unknown

was very interesting stories and his investigation.. was it real though

was it stage? dont know but watch it and decide!

[02:07:00] (8) Mike King request on Crop Circles and Pauls opinion on it

[03:16:40] (9) 10 Nightmare Alien Abductions - Paul asks which sounds

true compared to his own alien visitations?





Paul warps up for the night....

