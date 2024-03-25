BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
ILLEGAL INVADER cuts TX border fence before Nat'l Guard troops stop illegal crossers
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
137 views • 03/25/2024

EXCLUSIVE: Illegal alien invader cuts TX border fence before National Guard troops stop illegal crossers. An illegal alien immigrant with bolt cutters snipped a wire border fence Sunday, then led dozens of other ILLEGAL aliens through the hole — only to be turned back to Mexico by National Guard troops.


The Post observed as the illegal aliens pulled fencing away and pushed through the state’s concertina-wire barrier near a gate in the wall, entering the US illegally, near El Paso, Texas.


Footage of the incident taken by The Post showed guardsmen appearing and blocking the illegal immigrants, and directing them away from Gate 45, which is not a legal port of entry, and back to Mexican territory.


The incident comes days after another encounter a few miles away at Gate 36 in the border — where more than 100 illegal alien invaders bum-rushed Texas National Guard soldiers last Thursday.


Read more at https://nypost.com/2024/03/25/us-news...

Keywords
human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime
