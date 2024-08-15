Potential use of CBDCs in emergency situations and government policies. Decentralized privacy technology to protect against government surveillance and censorship

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://www.brighteon.com/82bfca46-177f-4a6e-9018-accbaa73963c
- Crypto with Aaron Day of Daylight Freedom Foundation. (0:20)
- CBDCs and their impact on financial freedom. (1:42)
- Potential use of CBDCs in emergency situations and government policies. (11:48)
- Bitcoin's limitations and potential for manipulation. (16:50)
- Central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and their potential impact on the financial system. (25:09)
- Bitcoin's development, funding, and privacy concerns. (30:00)
- Tokenization and alternative currencies, with a focus on Zeno and its open-source project. (34:59)
- Decentralized privacy technology to protect against government surveillance and censorship. (46:42)
- Surveillance, carbon credits, and politics. (49:47)
- Political corruption and the need for individual action. (56:21)
- Decentralized solutions, inflation, and financial collapse. (1:01:33)