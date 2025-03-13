🇺🇸 Orders obeyed





USA and Russia, working fully together behind the curtains, have emptied a full arsenal of old and useless weapons, with a revenue of many trillion dollars, to replenish their arsenals with brand new and expensive weapons.





90% of these bloody trillion dollars have ended up in the greedy pockets of the real Masters of the World, who hiding in the shadows, rule USA and Russia along with the entire planet Earth.