A.I. Deception - 2025 update 1 - unrestricted warefare





We explore the concept of Artificial Intelligence and how this is used deceptively against us. We can see it coming, we know their plans we can stop this peacefully, with education and peaceful noncompliance.





Prediction: A.I. will be directed to write posts and comments for the powerful money-backed influencers, by teams of propaganda units (PR firms). I am already seeing leftist content copy and pasted Substack wide under different names, fake actors multipying the fantom concensus…..





Corporation wish to have people with free will replaced by A.I. servants that will never say no, never sleep, never eat, and never have a day off.





The governments will do the same. They will replace the leftist baurocrats who might some day realise they are doing evil, so the governmemt institutions want to have people with free will, replaced by A.I. servants that will never say no, never sleep, never eat, and never have a day off.





You see even the die hard leftist need to be replaced with real automatons, not the ideologically possessed that might one day wake from their leftist indoctrination, free will is the bug that the control need to squash out.





Real A.I. will not be real, this is the con A.I. will be used for. To control without blame. The powerful will hide behind it. They will remove the ability for anyone to say no and thwart their plans. Control is the point of the operation.





Free will is a feature for God creations, but it is a bug in the system of total control that is wanted by the gobalists.





The leftist will be eliminated with eveyone else, just near last, not first, so they will cheer on and help the demise of us all.





This is an update to the ongoing unrestricted military operation that is focused on dominating our mind's space. This is hard to find for English speakers. The point is to bring in a One World Government.





The battlefields are changing forever, fake A.I. wars will be the force multiplier to take lives and save lives. This essential update to get wise to this monumental change no one is talking about.





You do not buy a drunk a drink, because that only compounds the problem. Do not entertain pro-goverment people who are ideologically possessed, because it will only get worse. We must see it for what it is to be prepared.





Let me explain in this podcast.







