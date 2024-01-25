A Direct HIT! Russian KH-101 Cruise Missiles Destroyed NATO Objects In ODESSA, KHARKIV, & KRYVYI RIH

On the night of January 25, Russia launched another massive missile attack on the territory of Ukraine. This time, military facilities on the territory of Odessa, Kharkiv, and Kryvyi Rih were attacked. In all these cities, the air alert sounded throughout the night. Witnesses claim that after a series of powerful explosions, fires began to break out in different parts of these cities. According to preliminary data, during today's missile attack, Russia used about 50 KH-101 cruise missiles and about 70 jet-powered 'Geranium' kamikaze drones. The missile launches were carried out using Tu-95MS and Tu-22M3 strategic bombers...............

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN