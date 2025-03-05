LIVE from Natural Products Expo West, Mennonite Measles, Toxic Chemicals & Kids, Lakeland Bans Fluoride, Aseem Malhotra MAHA - The RSB Show 3-5-25

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
TODAY ON THE ROBERT SCOTT BELL SHOW: LIVE from Natural Products Expo West, Mennonite Measles Medical Freedom, Western Diet & ADHD, Toxic Chemicals & Kids, Lakeland Bans Fluoride, Aseem Malhotra MAHA, $454M HHS Fraud, RFK Jr Vaccine Scrutiny, Phthalates in Essential Oils, Slow Cookers and Caster Oil and MORE! https://robertscottbell.com/live-from-natural-products-expo-west-mennonite-measles-medical-freedom-western-diet-adhd-toxic-chemicals-kids-lakeland-bans-fluoride-aseem-malhotra-maha-454m-hhs-fraud-rfk-jr-vaccine-scrut/