Breaking news and analysis on day 153 of Gaza's Al-Aqsa Flood The Electronic Intifada Podcast (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel The Electronic Intifada at:-
https://www.youtube.com/live/R5x_2_G_VQA?si=tIAZKf2eTwqCzIvA
7th March 2024 The Electronic Intifada Podcast
00:00 Intro
01:16 News update from Nora Barrows-Friedman
15:27 Pediatric specialist Dr. Arham Ali on working at the NICU in a Gaza hospital
34:26 Bryce Greene on how the media launders Israel's lies
01:23:00 Jon Elmer on Palestinian resistance in Gaza
(📸 Omar Ashtawy / APA images)
