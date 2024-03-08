Breaking news and analysis on day 153 of Gaza's Al-Aqsa Flood The Electronic Intifada Podcast (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel The Electronic Intifada at:-

https://www.youtube.com/live/R5x_2_G_VQA?si=tIAZKf2eTwqCzIvA

7th March 2024 The Electronic Intifada Podcast

00:00 Intro

01:16 News update from Nora Barrows-Friedman

15:27 Pediatric specialist Dr. Arham Ali on working at the NICU in a Gaza hospital

34:26 Bryce Greene on how the media launders Israel's lies

01:23:00 Jon Elmer on Palestinian resistance in Gaza





(📸 Omar Ashtawy / APA images)





