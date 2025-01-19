© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump vows to release secret files on John F. Kennedy assassination - at Trump's Rally today.
'In the coming days, we are going to make public the remaining records relating to the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy and his brother, Robert Kennedy, as well as Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., among other topics of great public interest,' US President-elect Donald Trump declared during his victory rally the day before his inauguration in Washington D.C.