IDF claims assassination of IRGC's commander Behnam Shahriyari

'Responsible for all weapons transfers from the Iranian regime to its proxies across the Middle East'

'Eliminated more than 1,000 km from Israel while traveling in western Iran'

Israel claims assassination of an Iranian 'founder of plan to destroy Israel'

Commander of IRGC's Palestine Corps Saeed Izadi 'eliminated in a precise IDF strike in Qom' — Ynet footage

IDF accuses him of being 'one of main orchestrators of October 7 massacre'

'Financing and rebuilding Hamas'

🚨IRGC head of the Palestinian Division KILLED in Israeli strike

🟠Saeed Izadi, the head of the Palestinian Division in the IRGC Quds Force, was killed in an Israeli strike on an apartment in the Iranian city of Qom, Defense Minister Israel Katz says.

🟠Israel Katz alleged that Izadi was the highest-ranking official in the IRGC and had connections with Hamas and the "Islamic Jihad" in Gaza.



