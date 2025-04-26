BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
ALERT! 15-Smart Cities Underway
Watchmen Incorporated
Watchmen IncorporatedCheckmark Icon
549 followers
397 views • 4 months ago

ALERT!  15-Smart Cities Underway!  Psychological & Material Prep for draconian NWO 15-min Smart City boundaries & portals!  Edmonton is Canada's first Smart City shown here - hidden in plain sight - scheduled for completion at end of summer.  In US, young Hegseth was chosen for Dept. of Defense as one unaware of these criminal violations, in progress, of We The People.  Who will advise Trump to prohibit and condemn 15-min NWO Smart Cities?  SEE ALSO:  https://www.brighteon.com/1974b1c3-eb65-4241-a379-6325a7c6026d  and  : https://www.brighteon.com/b252380b-d6f8-49a4-915b-e427e10a8336

trumpsmart citieshegsethnwo controls
