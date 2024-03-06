BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
3 INSANE Examples that Prove THE LEFT is Dividing America
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
826 views • 03/06/2024

Glenn Beck


March 5, 2024


America seems more divided than ever. But are we? Or are we BEING divided? Glenn reviews 3 recent examples that prove the Left is dividing America: Leftist filmmaker Michael Moore claimed that “white European-centric Christians” are the enemy of Israel, not Palestinians or radical Muslims; MSNBC heard from the authors of “White Rural Rage,” who branded white rural Americans as vastly racist, xenophobic, anti-immigrant, anti-gay, anti-democratic, white nationalist, and violent; and The View’s Whoopi Goldberg suggested that if the Supreme Court grants Trump presidential immunity, maybe Biden should lock up ALL Republicans. “They are painting half the country as the enemy,” Glenn says. But leftists are also starting to turn against their own. Glenn reviews a clip from Canada that shows just how radical some pro-Palestinian activists have become.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e-b2d1a5yWs

Keywords
americacanadathe leftwhoopi goldbergglenn beckinsanemichael mooredividingexamplesprovepro-palestiniandespise3 storieswhite rural ragewhite european-centric christiansenemy of israellock up all republicans
