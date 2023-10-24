Riccardo Bosi: Prepare For The Storm

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Watch “Wag The Dog”
* It’s not a movie; it’s a documentary.
* We were brainwashed — all of us.
* The black hats want to collapse the economy in a way that creates panic.
* The white hats want to limit the shock, wake up the normies and expose the bad guys’ intent.
* Be prepared with food, water, gas, cash and precious metals.
The full webcast is linked below.
AustraliaOne Party | The Green Room (24 October 2023)
https://rumble.com/v3rcdb5-australiaone-party-the-green-room-24-october-2023.html