70% Will Not Comply With New Covid Restrictions That are Coming To Steal Trump’s 2024 Re-election...

The Steal of Donald J. Trump's 2nd Consecutive term was stolen by Covid restrictions. Similarly, in 2024 the old Covid Playbook is coming to a ballot harvesting station near you.

Are you ready to take the next step in understanding God???

How The Names Of gods Are Preventing Political Change & Allowing The Demon-Rats To Crush The Right.

https://rumble.com/v2kj0ga-how-the-names-of-god-are-preventing-political-change-and-allowing-the-demon.html

The Christians Have Been convinced that Jesus is a god, and the Jews have been convinced that the lord is their god. Both titles are names of the Prince-Of-The-Air satan and the proof is that 98% of Christian practice is pagan and anti-scripture, and 80% of Jewish practice is pagan and anti-scripture. To win in 2024 you have to deal with the spiritual elephant in the room.

Clown World #51: The Demon-Rats & Christian Conservatives Pray To The Same Lawless god, Not Christ.

https://rumble.com/v38xek8-clown-world-51-the-demon-rats-and-christian-conservatives-pray-to-the-same-.html