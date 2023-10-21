Satan had to destroy Western Christian nations using feminism to start NWO Lucifer global religion

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (October 2023). Satan had to destroy the Western Christian nations and Christianity using the reptilian hybrid Satanist globalist elites’ feminism that destroyed family & society, in order to start his Illuminati NWO Luciferian global one-world religion. Eve was the key in bringing about the fall of humankind and extermination of the human specie using sword & famine & plague & demon armies & a religious nuclear war to bring a fake peace one-world religion & government under the AntiChrist. Those who refuse to accept Lucifer as god and refuse the global digital currency “Mark of the Beast” microneedle patch vaccine Luciferase tattoo on their hand or forehead will not enter the NWO and will be killed. The strategy of the spiritual forces behind Russia and China could have been two fold. First, to let the reptilian hybrid witch feminists run rampant over the Western feminist nations to corrupt its society and family and millions of fake churches and values in the 1960s “female rebellion witchcraft demon-possession movement” to bring about the judgment of God upon the Western feminist nations. Second, to remove the Satanist factions that were persecuting the Christians in Russia and China, and to maintain God’s basic ethical & moral precepts of family and society by shutting out the reptilian hybrid witch feminists’ feminism & humanism from Russia and China. The battle is not necessarily a physical one, but it is a spiritual one, and they understand this, if this was their strategy. Satan Lucifer and the fake aliens fallen angel vampire devils had to remove Christianity and the Christian Western nations, in order to set up their NWO Luciferian one-world religion and one-world government and one-world digital “Mark of the Beast” economy, so this is why they corrupted and destroyed the Western feminist nations using their millions of fake harlot churches, who are supposed to be guardians of society. Unless they destroyed the churches in the Western feminist nations, there is no way they could exterminate all the human specie populace of the Western feminist nations. We real Christian samurai warriors restrain the spirit of the AntiChrist and the devil from taking over earth, and destroy the devil for the Word of God says that the gates of hell shall not prevail against our real Christian samurai warriors’ banzai charge. The fake Christians and fake pastors hide in fear and condone in silence all the evil, or even worse, they bring greater judgment upon themselves by insulting God and trying to appease both Satan Lucifer and God by modifying & diluting & sterilizing & picking & choosing & editing the tens of thousands of truths we real Christians shared to them in our daily sermons for decades, in order to make it safe for themselves from assassination attempts and ridicule from church donators and to make it palatable to the blind ears of their 99% church donators religious filth. However, once we real Christians are raptured up to heaven, then Satan Lucifer and the fallen angels will probably try to persecute the lukewarm mediocre ungodly churches in Russia and China, or bring those churches and pastors into the Luciferian one-world religion for fake peace after their World War 3 religious war carnage.





