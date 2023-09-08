BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Steve Quayle Update - Maui - there were over 200 Fire Fuel Explosives used in the Maui Fires - The Lady Housing Goon Nani working for Gov Greene just resigned -she was getting death threats-Part A
197 views • 09/08/2023

The  rats are jumping off the ship .  WHAT ABOUT THAT BLACK FENCE - THEY ARE DESTROYING AND GETTING RID OF EVIDENCE  . Anyway, Nani was between a rock and a hard space.  I do not blame her for what is going on, however, she was leading the pack of Wolves trying to turn Lahaina into a 15 minute Smart City and the Locals saw right through that. The The Marshall Arts guy tore them all  new assholes. The other guy, with the bandaid near his ear was ever better.  He asked for a raise of hands if you watched that part.  They were all representing agencies voting for the 15 minute  City and they held their meeting in Honolulu no less. What a slap in the face for Maui. So now the Lady resigned.  Good. 

criminalsfiresmaiu
