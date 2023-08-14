BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Digital Currencies Being Rolled Out NOW
The New American
1145 views • 08/14/2023

Virtually every government and central bank on the planet is rolling out Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) even as globalists and Deep State totalitarians brag about what they intend to use them for — shredding privacy and controlling your life. In this episode of Behind The Deep State, The New American magazine Senior Editor Alex Newman gives the latest updates, why this is so dangerous, and how Americans can fight back against this diabolical agenda.


For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com

Keywords
deep statedigital currencycentral bankcbdc
