The political process regarding the Ukrainian conflict is gaining momentum. The European warmongers are afraid of losing their position on the international scene and try to hog the covers, doing their best to prolong the bloodshed.

After the scandal in the White House, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky decided to seek solace at the summit of European leaders in London. The event in Foggy Albion was a warm bath for the Ukrainian leader after a cold shower. All the participants of the summit expressed their solidarity with Kiev’s position and their firm intention to continue providing financial aid.

Kiev’s allies do not stop dreaming of sending their troops to the war-torn country, in an attempt to gain the role of peacekeepers. Even Australia and Armenia found some soldiers to be sent to Ukraine. However, their loud statements met the harsh reality. All foreign troops in Ukraine are legitimate targets for the Russian army.

Another hypocritical initiative is to declare a temporary ceasefire. Macron and Starmer voiced the old idea as their innovation. They wish the truce to last 30 days and involve the cessation of hostilities in the airspace and waters, as well as the abandonment of strikes on energy facilities. Thus, the prevention of the Russian military from its benefits in the battles. Obviously, any temporary ceasefire in Ukraine would be aimed at giving the Kiev regime time to rearm the Ukrainian military.

The problem of the European warmongers is that they have no political nor military means to keep the Kiev regime afloat.

The lion’s share of the aid to Ukraine and its army came from the United States. Most importantly, only the American military-industrial complex is capable of meeting the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Quite simply neither the French, nor the British, nor the Germans have enough weapons.

And Zelensky bit the hand that fed him. In response to Kiev’s policies, the United States is suspending military assistance to Ukraine. According to a new report by Fox News, citing a senior official in Washington, the decision has already been made. Similar reports were made earlier by other US media. Financing of new weapons for Kiev has actually been stopped in recent weeks due to Washington’s freezing of foreign aid, the Wall Street Journal writes. However, the step towards a potential closure of the supply channel was made a few days after Trump’s meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart in Washington.

Washington is reportedly halting all military aid supplies to Ukraine, including those in transit now, for an indefinite period, which will depend on Zelensky’s actions. If the Kiev clown demonstrates readiness for peaceful negotiations, then supplies can resume. Trump insists that if Kiev wants weapons, then it should prepare for peace.

Mirrored - South Front





