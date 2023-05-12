Gunfire erupts at the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge...100's of Rockets into Israel

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Reports of Heavy Gunfire at Pharr–Reynosa International Bridgehttps://nworeport.me/reports-of-heavy-gunfire-at-pharr-reynosa-international-bridge-at-the-us-mexico-border-video/
Hundreds of rockets
https://nworeport.me/hundreds-of-rockets-were-fired-into-israel-as-tensions-in-the-area-escalate/
https://twitter.com/rawsalerts/status/1656394705054171140?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1656394705054171140%7Ctwgr%5Ec04b7e028effc5d6b557e3b27c29e171fc32bf44%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fnworeport.me%2Freports-of-heavy-gunfire-at-pharr-reynosa-international-bridge-at-the-us-mexico-border-video%2F
Texas National Guard deployed riot gear
https://twitter.com/rawsalerts/status/1656356357396889602
Warships Circle Japan
https://nworeport.me/chinese-warships-circle-japan-aircraft-carrier-uss-ronald-reagan-prepare-for-spring-patrol/
San Francisco votes to allow police to deploy robots that kill
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/san-francisco-votes-to-allow-police-to-deploy-robots-that-kill/
Scotland: New Guidance – Children as young as 12 CAN
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/scotland-new-guidance-children-as-young-as-12-can-consent-to-puberty-blockers/
Biden regime’s war on your appliances just widened
naturalnews.com/2023-05-10-biden-regimes-war-on-appliances-widened-to-dishwashers.html
Southern Baptist Convention loses over 450K members
https://endtimeheadlines.org/2023/05/southern-baptist-convention-loses-over-450k-members-in-2022-largest-drop-in-membership-in-100-years/