J6 'Bomber': Plan B Cover-Up
Son of the Republic
Kamala Was At The DNC?!

* Why is that fact being covered up?

* Where is the camera footage of the ‘pipe bomb’ being dropped?

* They tried to set up/frame someone.

* It broke bad — and now they want to bury it.

* This [bomb/assassination] plot was Plan B; the ‘capitol insurrection’ plot was Plan A.


READ:

Dan Bongino Uncovers More Mystery Surrounding The J6 “Attempted Assassination” Of Kamala Harris

• Kamala Harris' Still Unexplained Presence At The DNC On January 6


The full episode is linked below.


The Dan Bongino Show | 24 January 2024

https://rumble.com/v48zp50-heres-what-nikki-haley-should-do-now-ep.-2172-01242024.html

false flaghoaxtreasoncover-updeep statedan bonginoconspiracycoupkamala harrisinfiltrationinside jobagent provocateurentrapmentjanuary 6january 6thjan 6thjan 6insurrection dayj6fedsurrectioncackling kamalaorchestrated eventheels up harrishyena harrisquemala harris

