J6 'Bomber': Plan B Cover-Up

* Why is that fact being covered up?
* Where is the camera footage of the ‘pipe bomb’ being dropped?
* They tried to set up/frame someone.
* It broke bad — and now they want to bury it.
* This [bomb/assassination] plot was Plan B; the ‘capitol insurrection’ plot was Plan A.
READ:
• Dan Bongino Uncovers More Mystery Surrounding The J6 “Attempted Assassination” Of Kamala Harris
• Kamala Harris' Still Unexplained Presence At The DNC On January 6
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 24 January 2024
https://rumble.com/v48zp50-heres-what-nikki-haley-should-do-now-ep.-2172-01242024.html
