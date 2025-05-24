Dr. Carrie Madej - Transhumanist Covax Agenda Exposed

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Carrie Madej's Story
Dr Carrie Madej directed two large medical clinics in the state of Georgia, USA. Since her twenties she has been fascinated by vaccines and studied them ever since. Her in-depth research led her to discover what the proposed technologies are for the new COVID-19 vaccines. What she is revealing is indeed alarming. New key components include nanotech hydrogel which has the capacity to do unprecedented things inside the human body - as it ultimately interfaces with the Cloud and the AI which will program its behaviour (and ours) inside of us. Transhumanism is here and Carrie is here to issue a warning to humanity.