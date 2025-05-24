BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Dr. Carrie Madej - Transhumanist Covax Agenda Exposed
Mckenna
Mckenna
359 followers
2
1317 views • 3 months ago

Dr. Carrie Madej's Story

Dr Carrie Madej directed two large medical clinics in the state of Georgia, USA. Since her twenties she has been fascinated by vaccines and studied them ever since. Her in-depth research led her to discover what the proposed technologies are for the new COVID-19 vaccines. What she is revealing is indeed alarming. New key components include nanotech hydrogel which has the capacity to do unprecedented things inside the human body - as it ultimately interfaces with the Cloud and the AI which will program its behaviour (and ours) inside of us. Transhumanism is here and Carrie is here to issue a warning to humanity.

Keywords
trumpalex jonesrussiavaccinebidenputinfaucimodernapfizerklaus schwabdr carrie madejstew peters
