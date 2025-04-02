BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Scott Jennings Reveals the Biggest Challenge for Republicans Going Into the Midterm Elections
JD Rucker
JD RuckerCheckmark Icon
783 followers
23 views • 5 months ago

Scott Jennings was on a CNN panel explaining why the results of the elections in Wisconsin and Florida demonstrated lower numbers for Republicans than during the 2024 election. It comes down to one thing: GOP voters will come out strong when Donald Trump is on the ballot and they simply won't when he's not on the ballot.


This is going to be a huge issue during the 2026 midterm elections if Republicans don't figure it out as soon as possible.


Find JD Rucker:


- Website: https://americafirstreport.com

- X - https://x.com/jdrucker

- Substack - https://jdrucker.substack.com

- Rumble - https://jdrucker.com/rumble

- Everything: https://jdrucker.com/find


Keywords
cnnfloridarepublicansdonald trumpwisconsintop storythe jd rucker showledescott jenningselection 2026
