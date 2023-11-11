Our Lady's Apparition to Medjugorje Visionary Marija for November 8, 2023

Quo Vadis

The apparition today, Wednesday, November 8, 2023, lasted 7 minutes.

The following is Marija’s description of the apparition.





“At the moment of the apparition I recommend all of you, all of your intentions.





Our Lady watched us.





She prayed over us for a long time and then She blessed us and She left.”





Present for the apparition today were pilgrims from North America, South America, and Italy, among other places.





After the apparition Marija spoke to those present.





The following is a translation of what she said.





“I want to recommend to all of you to use this time for prayer, especially as we are approaching the time of Advent.





And in a special way to pray for peace.





As we all know there are many wars going on in the world.





So let us use this time well and to pray for peace.





“We Croatians have a tradition during Advent to go to early morning Mass.





This is something you could also try to do for yourself.





It is a good way to stay close to your parishes and your parish priest in prayer.





As Christmas approaches, we are always distracted with buying gifts.





There is nothing wrong with buying something for someone we love, but let us not forget the most important way to spend your time is to give time to Jesus, to put Him first in our life and to love Him first and then everything else falls into place.





“At the same time, I want to say that this is a very particular time, a time of grace because Our Lady is still appearing, and we are tonight, all of us here, we are the fortunate ones because Our Lady looked at all of us and She blessed us all.





“That means that for all of us this can be and should be the start of a new life; a time of grace through prayer, which means the past we cannot change it.





We leave it to God’s mercy.





And we cannot worry about the future.





We just have today.





“We are called to be a blessing to those in our families, in our work place and wherever we are.





“Thanks be to God here in Medjugorje we have many priests, so this is a very good opportunity to make a good Confession, maybe even a life-long Confession.





It’s something people prepare for, for a long time.





So for example, Friday is coming up and Fridays are a special time of silence and prayer for us in Medjugorje.





So let’s use this time to really pray, go to Confession and stay in deeper prayer.





“Back in the early days we used to spend a long time in prayer.





So, for example, we would go to Cross Mountain with a prayer group of young people and we would stay up there all day praying.





And we would write letters to the Blessed Mother and offer them to Her.





And this is something we can do also, so that we can start a new life, a life of sanctity.





“So those early days were really beautiful days of prayer.





We would spend a lot of time in prayer.





For example, when winter would come, it would be cold and windy, so there wouldn’t be many people and we would use the time for prayer.





“And Our Lady would speak to us of God, and She would tell us to go out into nature and listen in our heart to what God is saying to us.





This is how She was teaching us about God.





And She taught us to go into nature and not just think about God, but to pick something in nature that reminded us about God.





So somebody would pick a flower, somebody would take a rock, someone would take even a very big tree branch; something that would represent God to them.





Everybody brought something, everybody had something that would speak to them about God through prayer.





Some even would bring a dry tree branch and say that God spoke to them in that way because God can bring life out of something dead.





“So, for example, doing something like this, this is an example of how through our lives lived in love if we live through to others who are desperate, who have fallen away from the faith, if we approach them with love and pray for them, they can also become alive again and new life can come out of them, a new life of sanctity as well.”

Medjugorje visionary Marija.

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pXL6jWw37SY



