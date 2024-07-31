Canada's Infiltrators - WHO ARE THE TRAITORS? - Special Broadcast | Maverick News

Maverick News Top Stories - SPECIAL FEATURE INTERVIEW with Freedom Activist Phil Primeau: "Name The Names" campaign.





* Who are the Members of Parliament Named In The Security Reports about Foreign Influence?





Join Maverick News host Rick Walker for this in depth discussion on the single greatest National Security Threat in Canadian History. Why won't officials release the names of the MP's who have been identified in official government reports on foreign influence? What can YOU do about it?





Plus today's Top News Stories:





Please support Free Speech By Donating at:

https://www.freedomreporters.com

or

https://www.maverickdonations.com





Visit Maverick News:

https://www.,mavericknews.ca

or

https://www.mavericknewschannel.com





Please subscribe to our RUMBLE CHANNEL

Maverick News: Freedom Reporters

https://rumble.com/c/Maverick