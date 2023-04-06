Citizen's Rant On Local Tyrant Prompts San Diego Board To Flee

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In San Diego our local" Board of Supervisors" tyrant: Nathan Fletcher who has lorded over us for the past 3 years during the worst parts of the pandemic has finally been disgraced. Not only is he involved in lawsuits for sexual misconduct.He is such a coward that he blamed it on PTSD and left the state to go into rehab. Meanwhile documents come out proving that he was charging the people of San Diego $187,000 in a single month for his personal security detail. Coming out to a $1.9 million in total meanwhile he says he will step down, but hasn't yet. I went to the Board of Supervisors. After 9 hours of waiting I finally got to give them a piece of my mind. And demand his immediate resignation .