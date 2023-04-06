Citizen's Rant On Local Tyrant Prompts San Diego Board To Flee

In San Diego our local" Board of Supervisors" tyrant: Nathan Fletcher who has lorded over us for the past 3 years during the worst parts of the pandemic has finally been disgraced. Not only is he involved in lawsuits for sexual misconduct.He is such a coward that he blamed it on PTSD and left the state to go into rehab. Meanwhile documents come out proving that he was charging the people of San Diego $187,000 in a single month for his personal security detail. Coming out to a $1.9 million in total meanwhile he says he will step down, but hasn't yet. I went to the Board of Supervisors. After 9 hours of waiting I finally got to give them a piece of my mind. And demand his immediate resignation .

