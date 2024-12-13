God’s peculiar people (2)

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The human race is God’s special creation as we are made in the image and likeness of God. Think about this for a moment: you and I are made in the image and likeness of God.





In Genesis 1:26-27, God says, Let us make man in our image, after our likeness: and let them have dominion over the fish of the sea, and over the fowl of the air, and over the cattle, and over all the earth, and over every creeping thing that creepeth upon the earth. 27 So God created man in his own image, in the image of God created he him; male and female created he them.









In 1 Kings 8:61, as king Solomon hath ended his prayer before God’s people, we read: Let your heart therefore be perfect with the Lord our God, to walk in his statutes, and to keep His commandments, as at this day. In the same way, king Solomon says in 1 King 8:61 that we are to keep God’s holy ten commandments, Moses says essentially the same thing in Deuteronomy 28:9: The Lord shall establish thee an holy people unto himself, as he hath sworn unto thee, if thou shalt keep the commandments of the Lord thy God, and walk in his ways.





When obey God in faith and keep His holy ten commandments of love, God sees you as a peculiar people and will sanctify you or set you apart or are declared holy by God.





Since biblical followers of Christ are holy, are to be perfect, are sanctified or set apart by God because of their faith in Christ and keeping His holy ten commandments of love, what does Paul say as a kind warning to God’s people in Romans 12:1-2.





Being sanctified or set apart by God to be holy, an holy nation, the holy man of God, Peter says in 1 Peter 1:15-16: But as He which hath called you is holy, so be ye holy in all manner of conversation; 16 Because it is written, Be ye holy; for I am holy.





Being a peculiar, special people unto God, Peter adds in 1 Peter 1:23: Being born again, not of corruptible seed, but of incorruptible, by the word of God, which liveth and abideth for ever.





Be His saint who is faithful and obedient to Christ and His divine law of love as per Revelation 14;12 in the King James Bible and you will be considered as God’s saint, His peculiar treasure.





