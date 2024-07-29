Riccardo Bosi: Zugzwang

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Do the black hats still have moves left or is it all white hat controlled — to bring them down and wake up the masses?
The full webcast is linked below.
AustraliaOne Party | Aussie - USA Roundtable (26 July 2024)
https://rumble.com/v58wq31-australiaone-party-aussie-usa-roundtable-26-july-2024.html