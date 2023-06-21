Ron DeSantis' PRESCRIBE FREEDOM Bill - Keep it voluntary!

Gov. DeSantis signs bills banning vaccine and mask mandates in Florida | WEARhttps://weartv.com/news/local/governor-desantis-signs-prescribe-freedom-legislation-in-destin





LIVE: Gov. Ron DeSantis holds press conference in Destin

Recorded live WEAR ABC 3 News, Pensacola

https://www.facebook.com/weartv/videos/612879260769328





Ron DeSantis PRESCRIBE FREEDOM Bill:

Prescribe freedom

Protecting Floridians from the "biomedical security state".

Permanent protections against the biomedical security state.

Permanently prohibits COVID-19 mask requirements throughout the state.

Permanently prohibits COVID-19 vaccine and mask requirements in all schools.

Permanently prohibits COVID-19 vaccine passports in Florida.

Permanently prohibits employers from hiring or firing based on mRNA jabs.

Protecting medical freedom of choice.

Prohibits discrimination based on COVID-19 vaccine status.

Removes two-tiered "test" and mask discrimination.

Protecting medical freedom of speech.

Protects medical professionals freedom of speech.

Protects the right to disagree with the preferred narrative of the medical community.

Protects the religious views of medical professionals.





Non-negotiable demands of the Global Resistance:

No forced tattoo like in Auschwitz!

No concentration camps made of schools and our homes!

No forced injections!

No forced brain chip!

No forced "test"!

No deportations!

No insects (they contain pathogenic parasites)!

No vaccine passport tied to a basic income!

No forced CBDC, keep the cash society for an emergency!

No vax passport! 🚮🛂









Depenetrate the cabinets.





Never again concentration camps!





Arrest politicians guilty of mass murder with their genocidal measures before they annihilate us all!💥





💥 Our body our choice 💥 Also after declaring Martial Law. Article 3 They cannot have tested the long term effects of their Entero virus injections either.







