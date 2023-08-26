NIGHT SHADOWS 08252023 -- How does Time Work? Antichrist King of Babylon and the FALSE LIGHT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Can anyone tell me where August went? It seems that time is actually speeding up, one of the possible ways God can shorten the days to save the very elect - what is time and how does it work? The Destroyer is inbound, and there are some pictures that appear to be authentic but only time will tell. Then we have Trump, and have we seen the LAST OF TRUMP or are we seeing the beginnings of the LAST TRUMP paving the way for the FALSE LIGHT of ANTICHRIST? Remember that antichrist appears to be also KING OF BABYLON, so we wait and watch to see who is who and what is what!! Then we have the Sun once again throwing off CME's and radiation once again and much more...
