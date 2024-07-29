6. Court TV 2024-7-29 Reverend Kurt Benshoof

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
07/29/2024 10:45 AM 10th Floor - 1003 Pre Trial - In Custody Held Hannula, Debra L.
Hearing Status Status for This Hearing set to Held
Start Hearing Hearing started at 07/29/2024 10:41 AM.
Text Def refused, I/C. set over for def to appear with possible new counsel.
Text DPD appointed by Judge on the bench.
Add Case Hearing Scheduled hearing at 07/31/2024 1:30 PM (Pre Trial - In Custody).
07/29/2024 4:34 PM Order Bench Appointment - KCDPD granted.
07/29/2024 4:32 PM Order Bail Decision bail maintained $20,000
The video of a court proceeding involving a defendant who has refused representation and has multiple holds, with discussions about setting over the case and appointing a defense attorney.
- The defendant has refused to proceed.
- The defendant has a felony hold.
- The city has no objection to setting the case over for some time.
- Janette requested the appointment of a public defender for the defendant.
- The city objected to appointing a public defender for the defendant.