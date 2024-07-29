BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
6. Court TV 2024-7-29 Reverend Kurt Benshoof
Free Reverend Kurt Benshoof
Free Reverend Kurt Benshoof
19 views • 9 months ago

07/29/2024 10:45 AM     10th Floor - 1003     Pre Trial - In Custody    Held    Hannula, Debra L.   

Hearing Status Status for This Hearing set to Held
Start Hearing Hearing started at 07/29/2024 10:41 AM.
Text Def refused, I/C. set over for def to appear with possible new counsel.
Text DPD appointed by Judge on the bench.
Add Case Hearing Scheduled hearing at 07/31/2024 1:30 PM (Pre Trial - In Custody).

07/29/2024 4:34 PM     Order    Bench Appointment - KCDPD    granted.        
07/29/2024 4:32 PM     Order    Bail Decision    bail maintained $20,000

The video of a court proceeding involving a defendant who has refused representation and has multiple holds, with discussions about setting over the case and appointing a defense attorney.

  1. The defendant has refused to proceed.
  2. The defendant has a felony hold.
  3. The city has no objection to setting the case over for some time.
  4. Janette requested the appointment of a public defender for the defendant.
  5. The city objected to appointing a public defender for the defendant.

Keywords
custodycovidpro sepre trial
