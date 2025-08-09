WEF’s SHOCKING Plan: Your appliances & EV will be REMOTELY CONTROLLED

🔌 A WEF insider praises California’s dystopian power grab—where the government forced citizens to cut electricity via emergency alerts.

What they’re REALLY saying:

♦️ Your smart home, thermostat, and EV can be SHUT OFF whenever they decide

♦️ "Demand management" = The elites choose when YOU get power

♦️ Your EV battery? Not yours—just a grid resource they’ll drain without your consent

A technocratic TAKEOVER —where YOU serve the system, not the other way around.

Adding more about this from another:

UK’s net zero czar reveals SHOCKING plan to control people’s lives

The "green transition" isn’t optional—it’s a TOTAL takeover of your energy, home, and car, Ed Miliband admitted.

Here’s their dystopian vision:

🔴 100% renewable power grid (say goodbye to reliable energy)

🔴 FORCED switch to heat pumps (even when they FAIL in winter)

🔴 Home batteries (so THEY can control your electricity)

🔴 EV mandates (good luck affording a car — or traveling freely)