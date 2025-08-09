BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

WEF’s SHOCKING Plan: Your appliances & EV will be REMOTELY CONTROLLED
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
243 views • 1 month ago

WEF’s SHOCKING Plan: Your appliances & EV will be REMOTELY CONTROLLED

🔌 A WEF insider praises California’s dystopian power grab—where the government forced citizens to cut electricity via emergency alerts. 

What they’re REALLY saying:

♦️ Your smart home, thermostat, and EV can be SHUT OFF whenever they decide

♦️ "Demand management" = The elites choose when YOU get power

♦️ Your EV battery? Not yours—just a grid resource they’ll drain without your consent

A technocratic TAKEOVER —where YOU serve the system, not the other way around.

Adding more about this from another: 

UK’s net zero czar reveals SHOCKING plan to control people’s lives

The "green transition" isn’t optional—it’s a TOTAL takeover of your energy, home, and car, Ed Miliband admitted.

Here’s their dystopian vision:

🔴 100% renewable power grid (say goodbye to reliable energy)

🔴 FORCED switch to heat pumps (even when they FAIL in winter)

🔴 Home batteries (so THEY can control your electricity)

🔴 EV mandates (good luck affording a car — or traveling freely)

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy