REPUBLICANS Just Passed a HATE SPEECH Bill Under the Guise of “Antisemitism”
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
66 views • 12 months ago

Glenn Beck


May 2, 2024


The House of Representatives just passed a bill to combat “antisemitism” with the majority of both parties on board. But there’s one big problem with the bill: It’s not an “antisemitism” bill, Glenn says. It’s a hate speech bill. Glenn explains why, although he’s been accused of defending Jews TOO MUCH, he’s “dead set against” this bill: “The only one who can remove the hate in someone's heart is God. Government can't fix human hearts.” Glenn also explains why constitutionalists must defend the pro-Palestinian protesters’ right to free speech — not violence — no matter how despicable it is.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uUfCzp9BXxA

Keywords
free speechhate speechcongresshouse of representativesantisemitismglenn beckbillprotestorspassed
