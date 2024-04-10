Khan Yunis: Hamas ambushing Israeli units, firing at them, detonating planted IEDs, and striking Merkava tanks that came to their aid with RPGs.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Based on the video, it appears that at least one IDF soldier from the lead patrol was killed. The incident was extensively captured by surveillance cameras strategically positioned in advance by the militants.
Amid a shift in the conflict's dynamics and the majority of Israeli forces pulling out of the region, Palestinians are poised to launch similar actions against IDF incursions, utilizing tunnel networks and a range of technical resources, including autonomous devices.
Source @Rybar
