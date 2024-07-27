© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
North Gaza Current Situation With Transportation & Fuel July 26th
Aljazeera Mubasher
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IGRZ7x5fGGg
الاحتلال يدمر جميع محطات التحلية ويمنع وصول الوقود إلى شمال غزة
7-26-24
The occupation destroys all desalination plants and prevents fuel from reaching northern Gaza