X22 REPORT Ep. 3029b - Warrior, Justice, The Lion Has Been Unleashed, Retribution Is Coming, Panic In DC

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3029b - March 26, 2023
Warrior, Justice, The Lion Has Been Unleashed, Retribution Is Coming, Panic In DC
There is panic in DC, the warrior is now on the hunt, justice is coming. The lion has been unleashed and the criminal syndicate is going to be destroyed. The Ds are fighting for the their lives, their system is being dismantled and they cannot stop it. They are now maneuvering to shutdown communication, start chaos and bring us to war. The patriots know that this is where this is all headed and the countermeasures are in place. The World is helping.
