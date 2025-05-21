💥Russian FPV Drones Wipe Out NATO Armor in Pokrovsk Direction

Russian “Center” group forces carried out a series of effective FPV drone strikes in the Pokrovsk direction.

Three tanks were hit, along with a U.S.-made Bradley IFV, a BMP-2, a HMMWV, a MaxxPro MRAP, and a Kozak armored vehicle that was carrying ammunition.

A BRDM-2 and several other light vehicles were also struck.



