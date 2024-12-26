BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
ALEX NEWMAN CURBSTOMPS 🥾 THE CLIMATE CHANGE GRIFT PSYOP
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
99 views • 6 months ago

Award-winning journalist Alex Newman delivers a PERFECT 90 second summary of the climate scam:


"The notion that CO2 is pollution is absolutely preposterous... The idea that [it's] going to destroy the planet or change the temperature of the Earth is totally ludicrous."


"But from a totalitarian perspective, if you can convince people that CO2 is pollution, there's no human activity that doesn't result in CO2 emissions, including living, including dying, turning on a light switch."


"Every single aspect of your life, then, if we submit to the idea that CO2 is pollution, then comes under the regulatory control of the people who claim to be saving us from pollution."


Credit: @ALEXNEWMAN_JOU


Source: https://x.com/wideawake_media/status/1872220993239847168


Thumbnail: https://today.umd.edu/whats-in-a-climate-change-meme


AltCastTV & Odysee thumbnail: https://gifdb.com/gif/bernie-sanders-global-warming-topic-ypvp2qujbxhpzanv.html


The Ascent Of Modern Uncivilization


https://turble.blogspot.com/


Climate...CHANGES!


You'll find within CLIMATEGATE and links to other sites of note

Keywords
alex newmanmulti pronged offensivethe ascent of modern uncivilizationclimate change grift psyopco2 as pollution
