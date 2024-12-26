ALEX NEWMAN CURBSTOMPS 🥾 THE CLIMATE CHANGE GRIFT PSYOP

Award-winning journalist Alex Newman delivers a PERFECT 90 second summary of the climate scam:





"The notion that CO2 is pollution is absolutely preposterous... The idea that [it's] going to destroy the planet or change the temperature of the Earth is totally ludicrous."





"But from a totalitarian perspective, if you can convince people that CO2 is pollution, there's no human activity that doesn't result in CO2 emissions, including living, including dying, turning on a light switch."





"Every single aspect of your life, then, if we submit to the idea that CO2 is pollution, then comes under the regulatory control of the people who claim to be saving us from pollution."





