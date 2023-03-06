BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Top Prepper HF Ham Radio Antenna
Ham Radio Made Simple
Ham Radio Made Simple
13 followers
68 views • 03/06/2023

If you could only select one HF Ham Radio Antenna, for both your base unit and go-bag, the End Fed Half Wave Antenna is your choice. I will explain what it is, how to set it up, different configurations, various manufacturing options. I will also go deeper into what is a NVIS Antenna and why you need it. It is a great option when using the EFHW Antenna. Make sure to check out all my videos on Ham Radio for Beginners.

Key Links Resonate Vs Non-Resonate Antenna: https://palomar-engineers.com/non-resonant-vs-resonant-antennas

Harmonics / Resonant: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FJjIh9cNrro

Emcomm 2 Manual: file:///C:/Users/Administrator/Desktop/Ham%20Radio%20Documents/CHA%20EMCOMMII%203.1.pdf

Great Overview: https://www.electronics-notes.com/articles/antennas-propagation/end-fed-wire-antenna/multiband-end-fed-half-wave-efhw-antenna.php

CHA Emcomm 2: https://chameleonantenna.com/shop-here/ols/products/cha-emcomm-ii


CHA Emcomm 2 Manual: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/8gypgl2px8inh1k/AACF4Wr3LyK-Q5XFX2tHZ-GSa?dl=0&preview=CHA+EMCOMMII+3.1.pdf

Palomar Bullet: https://palomar-engineers.com/ferrite-application-experts-2/Bullet-End-Fed-Antenna-System-71-Antenna-80-6-meters-50-Coax-Super-Noise-Filter-FREE-USA-Ship-500-Watt-PEP-p88106165

Palomar Installation Instructions: https://palomar-engineers.com/wp-content/uploads/Bullet-End-Fed-Antenna-Typical-Configuration-Notes-11182020.pdf

hf antennabest prepper antennaemcomm 2 antennaham radio antennanvis antennaend fed half wave antennaefhw antenna
