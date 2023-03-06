Top Prepper HF Ham Radio Antenna

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
If you could only select one HF Ham Radio Antenna, for both your base unit and go-bag, the End Fed Half Wave Antenna is your choice. I will explain what it is, how to set it up, different configurations, various manufacturing options. I will also go deeper into what is a NVIS Antenna and why you need it. It is a great option when using the EFHW Antenna. Make sure to check out all my videos on Ham Radio for Beginners.
Key Links Resonate Vs Non-Resonate Antenna: https://palomar-engineers.com/non-resonant-vs-resonant-antennas
Harmonics / Resonant: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FJjIh9cNrro
Great Overview: https://www.electronics-notes.com/articles/antennas-propagation/end-fed-wire-antenna/multiband-end-fed-half-wave-efhw-antenna.php
CHA Emcomm 2: https://chameleonantenna.com/shop-here/ols/products/cha-emcomm-ii
CHA Emcomm 2 Manual: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/8gypgl2px8inh1k/AACF4Wr3LyK-Q5XFX2tHZ-GSa?dl=0&preview=CHA+EMCOMMII+3.1.pdf
Palomar Bullet: https://palomar-engineers.com/ferrite-application-experts-2/Bullet-End-Fed-Antenna-System-71-Antenna-80-6-meters-50-Coax-Super-Noise-Filter-FREE-USA-Ship-500-Watt-PEP-p88106165
Palomar Installation Instructions: https://palomar-engineers.com/wp-content/uploads/Bullet-End-Fed-Antenna-Typical-Configuration-Notes-11182020.pdf