Survival Chocolate Powder

I mix my own Hot Chocolate Powder recipe for outdoor survival purposes which contains lots of calories and nutrition while requiring minimal preparation in the field.
_____________________
CHOCOLATE MIX
_____________________
18x Coconut Flour:
https://vivanaturals.com/products/coconut-flour
6x Cocoa Powder:
https://foodtolive.com/shop/organic-cocoa
1x Acacia Powder:
https://www.microingredients.com/products/acacia-fiber-powder-2-pound
1x Psyllium Husk Powder:
https://www.microingredients.com/products/organic-psyllium-husk-powder-2-lb
1x Sunflower Lecithin:
https://www.microingredients.com/products/organic-sunflower-lecithin-powder-1-lb
1x Chlorella Powder:
https://www.microingredients.com/products/organic-chlorella-powder-8-ounce
1x Stevia Extract:
https://www.microingredients.com/products/organic-stevia-powder-4-oz
_____________________
ADAPTOGENIC MIX
_____________________
3x Schisandra Extract:
https://www.microingredients.com/products/schisandra-extract-powderschisandra-extract-powder
2x Rhodiola Powder:
https://www.microingredients.com/products/organic-rhodiola-rosea-powder-50-gram
2x Eleuthero Powder:
https://www.starwest-botanicals.com/product/eleuthero-root-powder-organic
1x Gingko Biloba:
https://www.microingredients.com/products/organic-ginkgo-biloba-powder-8-ounces
_____________________
ELECTROLYTE MIX
_____________________
2x Potassium Chloride:
https://www.microingredients.com/products/potassium-chloride-powder-1-kg-2-2-pounds
2x Sodium Bicarbonate:
https://www.amazon.com/Sodium-Bicarbonate-Eco-Friendly-Packaging-Pharmaceutical/dp/B076KSBF69
1x Magnesium Sulfate:
https://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/d/B07GX2BZ43
1x Sodium Chloride:
https://www.amazon.com/Celtic-Sea-Salt-Resealable-Paleo-Friendly/dp/B009NT3JD4