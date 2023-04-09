Keep Your Eyes On Christ-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-APRIL 9 2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Detailed Overview of Easter Week From Palm Sunday to Resurrection Sunday. The Crucifixion of Christ Served Many Purposes Such As: It Made An Atonement For Sin, Destroyed the Works of the Devil, Reconciled the World Back to Himself, Satisfied the Righteousness of God, Took Away Sin of the World, and Showed the Love of God. Lord Jesus Christ is Alive Today For He Is Risen!